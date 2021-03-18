Roots spa opens in Deer Park

There is a new spa — Roots — open now in Deer Park at 106 E. Crawford.

Tiffany Reynolds, who has owned and operated Northern Roots Hair Salon in the city since 2017, had been in search of expansion space for nearly a year when the second-level area became available. After starting rent, it has taken another six months to renovate.

Reynolds’ cousin, Talesha, opened Reynolds Custom Kreations in November in the adjacent space upstairs.

A few separate rooms had to be built, to make space available for Elite Esthetics (facials and teeth whitening) and Moran Massage to work.

In the main area, Roots does eyelash extensions, pedicures, lash lift and tint, waxing and eyebrow tinting. A nail tech will be in Deer Park in a couple of months.

