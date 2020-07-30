Rural districts continue community college partnership

In the spring of 2016, five rural school districts in the region began a partnership with the Community Colleges of Spokane to further career and college readiness for students.

The project—which includes the school districts of Riverside, Mary Walker, Colville, Reardan-Edwall and Grand Coulee Dam—strives to increase placement into, and success in, college-level courses, specifically English and math. To help fund the project, College Spark Washington provided a grant of nearly $150,000.

A video was recently released that has interviews with members of Riverside High School—a teacher and two students—and several peole involved with CCS.

