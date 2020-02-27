Sammy DesRoches wins state title for Riverside

Riverside senior Sammy DesRoches brought home a state title last weekend from the Mat Classic XXXII in Tacoma for the Rams. In the championship match, the 182-pounder beat Port Townsend’s Dylan Tracer by decision 6–3 after winning his first three via pin.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” DesRoches said. “It means so much, it really does. I don’t really know how to describe it. It’s just relief, I guess. That all the hard work paid off finally.”

The senior champion said he was also relieved to pull out the win after starting the match off in the wrong place mentally. “I definitely, in the match had to beat myself more than anything else,” DesRoches said. “When I got on the mat for some weird reason my mind was like ‘finish it fast, finish it fast, finish it fast’ and that was the wrong mindset. And it made me wrestle desperate and stupid.”

He said he took a breath at the end of the first period and told himself a quick pin wasn’t necessary. “[I told myself] I just need to go out there and wrestle my match and finish,” DesRoches said. “I don’t care if it’s close or not. I know he’s not better than me, I’ve just got to prove it now.

The Rams finished the Mat Classic XXXII in 13th out of 45 teams with 46 points.

Junior Jonny DesRoches took 3rd place at 138 by winning four out of five matches. In the third place match, he won 5–3 by decision over Lakeside’s Mason Christen. Other wrestlers at state from Riverside were senior Ethan Jaeger (195) and freshman Cameron Burnham (220). Jaeger lost both of his matches, while Burnham won one and lost two.