Settlers Association names honored settlers for Centennial celebration

The Tri-County Settlers Association recently made several decisions regarding next year’s 100th annual Settlers Day celebration.

At its October meeting, the group scheduled the yearly auction for Saturday, March 6 — however it will be canceled if COVID-19 restrictions don’t loosen on Spokane County before then.

“[Deer Park] Eagles has informed us that if we’re still in Phase 2, we won’t be able to have the dinner and auction,” said Julie Prufer, association president.

Honored family

For the centennial celebration next July, the honored settlers will be the Losh family, whose ancestors had a hand in making Settlers Day history.

The very first picnic was held in the timber at the John Muhs Farm, which was established in 1889 on Wild Rose Rd., south of Deer Park. Tammi Richards and Robert Losh, brother and sister, are John Muhs’ great grandchildren.

Losh and Richards grew up and still live on the Muhs Homestead, which was established in 1888 a mile from the other farm.

“The original settlers [picnic was] at the homestead, it wasn’t here,” Losh said. “But we are Losh’s and we’re part of that heritage.”

Losh’s daughter and her husband also live on the farm; their child is the sixth generation to do so.

“It was amazing when we hit the Centennial Mark, which was 1989,” Richards said. “Passing down this is really special because most families don’t have anything that they pass down.”

