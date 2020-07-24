Settlers Day parade limited to royalty as tradition continues

The annual Settlers Day parade in Deer Park will have major modifications this year, the Tri-County Settlers Association committee has decided.

To help keep the tradition going for the 99th annual year—and the claim as oldest continuous community celebration in the state—the Miss Deer Park royalty will still have its themed float go through town this Saturday, July 25. However, the local royalty (along with the float trailer following behind) will be the only entrants in this year’s festivities.

Starting at 10 a.m., they will begin at Airport Rd. and proceed down Crawford Ave. and turn right on Main St. before heading to Mix Park. They will then turn around and go back to the float barn by city hall on Crawford. This year’s royalty is composed of Miss Deer Park Ainsley Carpenter and Princesses Janessa Sexton and Isabella Sedano.

