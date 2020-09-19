Shore Acres Resort hosts Fall Vendor Showcase

Despite the thick wildfire smoke smothering the region last Saturday, there was little that was going to stop the second annual Fall Vendor Showcase, put on by Shore Acres Resort on Loon Lake.

“The vendors were so excited; they’ve been working so hard,” said Katy Byrnes, who owns and operates the resort with her husband Jim. “I wasn’t going to cancel it. If people were able to and could come out in this delightful brown air, then I just didn’t want to disappoint anybody.”

The vendor showcase supported the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, with all raffle proceeds going to the foundation. Sale of tickets for the raffle will continue until September 27 at Shore Acres.

Vendor: Wimsical Welds

Since retiring from the Air Force seven years ago, Wim Wetzel has done steelwork to help cope with his Posttraumatic Stress Disorder.

“I’ll get up in the middle of the night sometimes because I can’t sleep with this PTSD and a half an hour into getting in my workshop, I’m OK,” Wetzel said.

A bulk of the designs are military-related—others include catchy sayings or animals like fish, elk, bear and deer. He also does orders by request, with the price varying on size and complexity. As a 100% disabled Vietnam veteran, Wetzel said it is important to him to donate work to other disabled veterans.

“When a veteran comes in, I usually let them walk away without paying,” he added. “It’s a way for me to pay back.”

