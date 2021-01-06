Sledding into 2021: Farm in Ford hosts 3rd annual event to ring in the new year

For the third consecutive January, families flocked to Ford for a day of sledding on Friday.

Tecla and Mark Speed have owned a farm for over a dozen years in the unincorporated Stevens County community, where they would utilize the hill when relatives were in town. Several years ago, the couple was driving north on Highway 231 when they noticed children sledding into a ditch on the side of the road.

“If they didn’t stop before they hit the highway, they were headed right out onto it,” Tecla Speed said. “It just struck me as obviously a very unsafe deal. And I thought what a shame that the kids had to resort to that type of a situation, just to get a little bit of sledding fun.”

The Speeds decided to try and open their hill for a sledding day, and first did so in early 2019. For more family fun, they incorporated horses to bring people back up the hill.

“We wanted to offer the community an opportunity to meet the horses (and) see what they’re capable of doing and how neat of an animal they are,” she said. “And it gives us a chance to show off our horses and give them a job to do. They were bred to do a job and we’re just facilitating giving them one.”

