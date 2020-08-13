The Spin Barre reopens in new space

After two and a half years in business and multiple relocations, The Spin Barre in Deer Park has hopefully found its forever home.

Owner Shanna Feist, who started a lease at the new 843 S. Main St. location in March, said this is “hopefully the last move" since opening the fitness studio in January of 2018.

Since March, the space has been re-done with cosmetic changes to better accommodate classes. While renovating, the business rented bikes out, and did online spin and barre classes until they were allowed to resume in-person classes in June.

Find the full article in the August 12 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.