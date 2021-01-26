Spokane bike shop hosts fat tire race at 49 Degrees North

For the past five years, North Division Bicycle in Spokane has partnered with Chewelah’s 49 Degrees North Mountain Resort to offer fat tire bicycle demonstrations several times throughout the winter season. A racing aspect was added after the event’s first year.

On Sunday, over 30 people attended 49 Degrees to either demo fat tire bikes or take part in the seven kilometer race held on the lower, Nordic Trail system.

After having less than 10 participants the opening year, the event has grown considerably.

“Last year we had one [with] 23 or 24 people,” said Nordic Director Greg Mohr. “This is the best turnout we’ve had.”

North Division Bicycle in Spokane — owned by Scott Willegalle and Brenda Mangine — brought four fat tire bikes for cyclists to test out on Sunday, sized small through extra large. Many attendees also brought their own.

