Spokane County is accepting recycling poster contest submissions until Oct. 9

Erase the Waste: Reduce, Reuse, THEN Recycle! That’s the sentiment and this year’s theme for the 21st Spokane County Recycles Poster Contest. Selected artwork will be used to educate our community on ways to reduce waste in their lives through practicing the Three R’s of reducing, reusing and recycling.

The contest is sponsored by the Spokane County Regional Solid Waste System. Spokane County students in grades K-8 are invited to submit their creative interpretations of this year’s theme. Up to 15 winners will be selected to illustrate the 2021 Spokane County Recycles calendar.

In addition, finalists will have their work on public display and be officially recognized by elected officials and solid waste professionals. The program culminates on November 15 which is officially recognized as America Recycles Day.

Contest Deadline: Friday, October 9, 2020.

Posters must be on letter-sized paper, oriented horizontally, and done in colored pencils, markers, or crayons; no 3-D collages accepted. Other rules and a registration form can be obtained at www.talktrashspokane.com or by calling 509.625.6580.

For additional information on recycling in Spokane, contact the City of Spokane’s Solid Waste Disposal Department at 625-6580. For Spokane County information, call 477-6800 or go to www.talktrashspokane.com.