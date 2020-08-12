Spokane County Fire District 4 names new chief

Bill Neckels has accepted the position of fire chief of Spokane County Fire District 4, as former Chief Randy Johnson steps down.

Johnson, who was named chief in 2012, said the SCFD-4 board of commissioners had the foresight to execute a transitional approach, at last Wednesday’s Deer Park city council meeting.

Prior to the promotion, Neckels had been SCFD-4 assistant chief since the fall of 2015 when his family moved to Elk from Wenatchee.

