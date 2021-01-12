Spokane group shops in Kettle Falls

Susan Fleischmann of Kettle Falls decided to help a group of Spokane residents organize a rally in the small town Saturday because of the economic boost it would bring struggling businesses.

“I am here to spread money around,” said Fleischmann while waiting for the caravan of cars to arrive. “They are coming to support this community and our way of life.”

Although there were Facebook rumors that more than 100 vehicles would arrive in Kettle Falls, the actual number was about 15 cars and 30 people. Most of the cars and trucks were decked out with American flags, as well as the campaign flags of President Donald Trump and Loren Culp, a Republican who unsuccessfully sought to oust Gov. Jay Inslee.

