Spokane Hoopfest postponed nearly two months

Due to concerns over COVID-19, the 31st annual Spokane Hoopfest has been postponed until August 22-23, the organization confirmed on April 15.

The largest 3-on-3 tournament in the world—which has an estimated economic impact of around $50 million and had 24,000 players in 2019—was originally planned for June 27-28.

Marc Axton—a member of Eastern Washington University’s first NCAA tournament team in 2004—said he is happy the event is still on in a phone interview with the Tribune. Axton has played the last four summers, taking second in 2016 and winning the last three years in the men's elite division.

