Springdale Food Pantry to provide Thanksgiving meals to families

The Springdale Food Pantry will provide Thanksgiving meals for local families from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Located behind Springdale Town Hall in the computer center building, the food bank has been open since March 2018.

On Sunday, a community member — Susan Sackmann — set up a food drive at the Loon Lake Library to collect donations.

“I wanted to do something to help out the community,” said Sackmann, who lives in Springdale and works in Deer Park.

During the drive, $71 was collected, along with food items such as stuffing, green beans, instant potatoes and gravy.

