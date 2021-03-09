Stags spike Grizzlies in straight sets

The Deer Park High School volleyball team opened its season with a 3-0 victory over Newport on Saturday evening.

Senior outside hitter Paige Thomson led the Stags with 11 kills, five aces and a block. Junior setter Allison Feist finished with 15 assists and senior libero Anavah Fairbanks had seven digs.

The first set was close most of the way, with Deer Park pulling away at the end. In the second frame, the Stags held a narrow margin before scoring 12 of the final 14 points. Their run continued into the final set, where they zipped out to a 10-1 lead.

Read the full story in the March 10, 2021 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.