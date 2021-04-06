STCU surprises GreenHouse with $50k grant for new van

Melanie Allen — director of the GreenHouse Community Center in Deer Park — recently submitted a grant proposal to Spokane Teachers Credit Union for up to $25,000. The local organization was seeking funds to help pay for a new van.

“The vehicle we have is really not even very safe anymore sometimes,” Allen said. “It makes all sorts of noises and it leaks oil terribly… The volunteers don’t want to drive it.”

On Friday morning, to Allen’s surprise, Traci McGlathery with STCU presented her with a $50,000 check, enough to purchase the vehicle.

The GreenHouse has set its sights on a Ford Transit, as their midsize option is similar in capacity to the current van. Members of the board have already gone to check it out in person.

Read the full story in the April 7, 2021 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.