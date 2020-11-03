Stevens County deputy prosecutor arrested for assault

Stevens County Deputy Prosecutor Kyle Treece, 45, has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested Oct. 26 for harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen said on Monday that he was still reviewing the official paperwork. He said the situation has been made somewhat more complex by the fact that the deputy prosecutors have voted to join the Teamsters Union. He believes they made that move as a result of long-standing dissatisfaction with the way they were treated by the former county commissioners, especially regarding being only paid for 37.5 hours work, yet being required to work in excess of 40 hours. And the refusal of the county to hire more attorneys despite a more than doubling of the number of cases filed in recent years.

“What happens to Kyle is implicated by the fact that he has union protection but there is no contract yet in place for protocols involving discipline,” said Rasmussen.

For that reason, he said Treece is on administrative leave with pay while the investigation into his conduct is underway. He worked in Spokane County for 13 years before getting fired in 2019 after being held in contempt of court for arguing with a judge.

Treece then went to work for Stevens County because there was a vacancy created by Lech Radzimski’s appointment to Superior Court.

For several years, Rasmussen has asked the county commissioners to raise the wage level for attorneys in his office because filling vacancies was difficult as they could earn much higher pay in other areas. But he said the former commissioners consistently refused.

As of Friday, Rasmussen said that he had not yet seen the police report and paperwork involved in Treece’s case.

“It’s my understanding that the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office has asked Lincoln County to handle this case due to conflicts since Mr. Treece worked there,” said Rasmussen. “I fully expect Lincoln County will proceed with charges but I don’t yet know what those changes will be.”

He said it is his policy to hold all law enforcement officers to the highest standard of conduct, and that expectation also applies to deputy prosecutors.

“Once I have all the facts in hand and we have worked out the union-related issues, then I will decide what needs to be done here,” Rasmussen said.