Stevens County prosecutor ups charges on Gilliard

Stevens County Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen has increased the charges of Ryan Gilliard, 45, from second-degree to first-degree premeditated murder with firearm enhancement. Also added is the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“These charges are based upon the evidence which has been obtained through the investigation by the Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “It is important to realize that this investigation is not complete, it is ongoing.”

According to Rasmussen, witnesses are still being interviewed and evidence processed at the state crime lab.

“Those reports are not yet available and after we get the findings, it is possible that the charges will be adjusted,” he said. “However, at this time probable cause does exist for the charge of premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm enhancement.”

Rasmussen declined to say if the higher charge was tied to footage from a surveillance camera at the scene that was seized as evidence.

“It is important to realize that these charges are not proof of Mr. Gilliard’s guilt, that Mr. Gilliard is presumed innocent and is entitled to the benefit of that presumption until and unless he is convicted,” he said.

The penalty for the murder charge is a minimum of 20 years in prison. If convicted, Gilliard’s sentence will also take into account his past criminal history, which includes 36 prior criminal cases in Washington and 18 in Idaho. He had last been in Stevens County court on a warrant as a fugitive from Idaho in 2019.

Because some of his past convictions involved felony charges, he is not allowed to possess guns.

Gilliard is accused of shooting Christopher Bell, 37, of Spokane in the head about 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 in the Waitts Lake area. Bell was flown to Sacred heart Medical Center in Spokane where he died from his injuries.

Read the full story in the Feb. 24, 2021 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.