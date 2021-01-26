Stevens County Sheriff worries about police reform proposals

Washington state lawmakers have set an ambitious agenda for police reform that has Stevens County Sheriff Brad Manke concerned on many levels.

“These constrictures are going to result in officers getting hurt or being prosecuted for making a life or death decision — why would anyone want to go into this profession under these rules?” he asks.

Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber is among state legislators who join Manke in that concern. She says Washington already has the lowest number of officers per capita, so further reducing the ranks will have a harmful effect on public safety.

In fact, Maycumber wants to reinforce the ranks by continuing her push to get law enforcement agencies more mental health support to work through traumatic experiences and establish a peer-to-peer counseling program.

“We call law enforcement for help during the worst moments of our lives and now we need to be there for them,” she says.

The plethora of reform bills proposed in the 2021 session are in answer to the rallying cry of protesters to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last May, but making new laws as a reactionary stance does not factor in the unintended consequences, contends Maycumber.

"We are creating a toxic environment for law enforcement officers and that matters,” she says.

Of particular concern to her and Manke is House Bill 1054 that deals with how officers must handle everything from vehicle pursuits to apprehending a suspect caught in a crime.

"What this bill does is basically eliminate pursuits for everything except a suspect in a violent felony,” says Manke. “If you attempt to make a traffic stop and the person takes off —you won’t be allowed to pursue him. Somehow we are supposed to be able to guess who he was and find him later.”

In order to engage in a pursuit, HB 1054 requires officers to be able to prove “the safety risks of failing to apprehend or identify the person are considered to be greater than the safety risks associated with the vehicle pursuit.”

Manke argues that will be impossible in a situation such as he described above.

The bill also seeks to prohibit officers from firing into a moving vehicle “unless necessary to protect against an imminent threat of serious physical harm from the operator’s or a passenger’s use of a deadly weapon, not including the vehicle itself.”

Manke says officers do not randomly fire into moving vehicles so that language is unnecessary. And if the officer determines that it is necessary to use deadly force, another bill strips away qualified immunity and that one or two second decision can then become the basis for a murder charge.

Another proposal makes it easier to sue an officer for failing to use deescalation tactics.

An independent statewide agency is proposed to investigate police killings that includes citizen activists and relatives of those killed by police. Manke sees the potential for politics to come into play when decisions are being made about an officer’s actions.

The process to decertify officers for allegations of misconduct could also become easier, which Manke says is yet another fear that they will have to carry into the job.

