Theresa Edwards Band to open annual Deer Park concert series

The Theresa Edwards Band will open off this year’s Deer Park Summer Concert Series on Saturday at Mix Park from 6-8:30 p.m.

“We are so excited to be out and to be the first group this year kicking off the concerts,” lead singer Theresa Edwards said. “We’re planning on having a great, great time.”

Shows are free to the public and will run every Saturday through Aug. 15, excluding Settlers Day on July 25. The full schedule can be found here.