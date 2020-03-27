Third positive COVID-19 test reported in Stevens County

Northeast Tri County Health District (NETCHD) was notified today, March 27, 2020, of the third positive COVID- 19 test for Stevens County.

The individual who tested positive is not hospitalized and is isolating themselves at home. To protect the privacy of those testing positive, information that may lead to a person’s identity being revealed will

not be disclosed. NETCHD is notifying potential close contacts and these individuals will be given additional guidance and advised of precautions they should take.

Within Washington State, there have been a total of 3,698 cases of COVID-19 and 167 deaths. As of right now, in the three-county area of northeastern Washington the number of individuals tested are:

• Ferry County: 1 positive case, 37 negative test results, 0 deaths

• Pend Oreille County: 0 positive cases, 64 negative test results, 0 deaths

• Stevens County: 3 positive cases, 111 negative, 0 deaths

These numbers will be updated daily on NETCHD’s website (www.netchd.org) and Facebook page. If you have concerns surrounding COVID-19, you may call Stevens County emergency call center at 684- 7563, open Monday – Friday from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.