Trump extends social distancing guidelines through end of April

President Donald Trump extended social distancing guidelines in the United States through April 30 in a press conference from the Rose Garden on Sunday.

The guidelines encourage older people and those who are immunocompromised to stay home and suggest against large gatherings for everyone. The initial 15-day national recommendation was set to expire on Monday, March 30. Trump said his recent remarks of having packed churches by Easter were merely "aspirational."

During the press conference, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that if not enough is done the U.S. could have millions of infections and between 100,000 to 200,000 deaths from COVID-19. Trump also cited a report that said if no federal social distancing measures had been made, 2.2 million people or more people could have died in the U.S.