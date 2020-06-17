Twenty-one DPHS students graduate with AA degree

During their last two years of high school, 21 students from Deer Park High School earned their Associate in Arts degree from the Community Colleges of Spokane through the Running Start Program.

They are: Macy Allen, Jake Black, Brigham Collins, Harrison Eastman, Havalah Fairbanks, Molly Fenton, Ellary Ferris, Nathanael Gilstrap, Calyssa Graves, Virginia Hildebrand, Robert Inman, Erin Johnson, Travis Joyce, Diane Kharchenko, Max Leonard, Ayana Marshall, Abbigail Martinson, Adele Schick, Kaitlin Thorndike, Aliyah Tucker and Haley Welsch.