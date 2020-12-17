Two local businesses host blood drive

Over 25 people donated blood at a drive last weekend in Deer Park.

Held at The Spin Barre on S. Main St. and co-sponsored by Five North Coffee + Gifts, the event was hosted by Vitalant, the nonprofit based in Spokane.

At a typical blood drive, a 15-minute mini physical is performed once potential donors sign in and review some reading material. Then it’s on to the donor chair, said Terry Strunt, who was running the event on Saturday for Vitalant.

The organization does whole blood donations, which are the most adaptable since whole blood can be transfused in its original form or help multiple people when separated into components of red cells, plasma and platelets. Vitalant also does aphaeresis, which is an automated procedure that collects those components individually.

