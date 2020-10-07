For two local farms, success grows in second pumpkin harvest

Veley Farm

Since 1943, the Veley family has lived and farmed on Wild Rose Prairie in Deer Park.

“Up until just three or four years ago, it was all wheat,” manager Lori Veley Robirts said. “In 2016 we planted our first Christmas trees, and we were trialing pumpkins at that time.”

After a few seasons of experimenting, Veley Farm began selling pumpkins in 2019.

Business hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 19922 N. Felspar Rd. in Deer Park. The farm will be open through the end of October, or until pumpkins are gone.

Stone Lodge Estate

After taking agriculture and greenhouse program classes at Spokane Community College, Dillon Clark opened a farm last year in Nine Mile Falls.

During the first four weekends of October, Stone Lodge Estate is hosting a fall festival—composed of a pumpkin patch and kids zone, along with vendors selling items out of booths. There is also hot cider and pumpkin doughnuts for sale. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at 6509 Stone Lodge Rd. in Nine Mile Falls.

So far this season, Clark said business has been going well, with plenty of community support and new customers venturing from Spokane.

“We’re really trying to get a lot of people from out in the area, further than Suncrest and Nine Mile Falls to come out,” he said.

Read the full story in the October 7 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.