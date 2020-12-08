Two suffer minor injuries after chair lift detaches at 49 Degrees North

On Saturday morning at 49 Degrees North Ski & Snowboard Resort, a chair detached from the line while two people were on the chair.

Ski patrol immediately attended to the guests, who suffered only minor injuries according to the release.

“The lift was stopped for about twenty minutes to assess the situation, the chair then ran and the rest of the guests were safely unloaded,” the release reads.

The resort in Chewelah is investigating what it deemed a mechanical issue, with Chair 1 remaining closed until further notice.

“We will be working with industry experts and regulatory agencies to identify and rectify the issue,” the release reads.

This was the second weekend of the season for 49 North.