Two suspects arrested for causing nearly $20,000 in damage to DPHS

Deputies investigating a substantial amount of damage caused to Deer Park High School, among other reported crimes in the area, identified and arrested two young adult males Tuesday evening. The males are suspected of breaking numerous windows and damaging the roof with an estimated repair cost of nearly $20,000.

On May 6, 2020, at approximately noon, Deputy Dan Dutton responded to Deer Park High School regarding a large number of windows that had been broken.

Deputy Dutton contacted Principle Feist, who explained numerous windows at the school had been broken overnight. With the assistance of Deputy Christopher Garza, and school administrators Steve Howard and Nathan Roberts, Deputy Dutton began the investigation into the damage at the school and several other potential criminal acts that were reported in the Deer Park area throughout the evening.

During the investigation, 21-year-old Brandon T. Decker and 18-year-old Cortez A. Moore were identified as the two suspects believed to have caused the large amount of damage to the high school.

On May 12, 2020, Deputy Dutton interviewed Decker and Moore. During separate interviews, both were advised of their rights, and both agreed to answer questions.

Decker admitted to causing the damage stating he was very drunk, and he felt he needed to destroy something. He and Moore went to the school where he broke several windows, entered the school to break more, and threw bricks from the upper to the lower roof, causing damage.

Moore admitted to being with Decker and breaking one window, but he denied causing any damage to the roof.

Decker and Moore were arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Burglary 2nd Degree and Malicious Mischief 1std Degree.

This incident, in addition to other similar incidents, reported the same evening, continues to be investigated. Additional charges and arrests are possible, depending on the information learned.