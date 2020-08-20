Upchurch appointed to DP planning commission

Local resident, Jason Upchurch was appointed to the Deer Park planning commission at the August 5 city council meeting.

“I love construction and community involvement as well as having an opportunity to be part of how our city plans for improvement and growth,” he wrote in his application. “I have eight years of experience in residential and commercial construction from remodeling to sales to actual construction experience.”

Upchurch is also pastor at Redeemer Bible Church in Deer Park.

