Valley student helps thrift store clean up for Eagle Scout project

Joseph will soon be the sixth Kerbs brother to earn his Eagle Scout rank.

“In order to get your Eagle Scout, which is the highest rank in the scouting program, you have to do a project,” he explained.

The undertaking is meant to serve the community in some way — usually at a non-profit or religious institute — and has to be a leadership-building activity.

On Saturday, Kerbs completed his Eagle Scout project by helping John’s Thrift in Loon Lake clean up and organize its donations.

“It was a great help,” said John Christie, who owns the thrift store. “Being a non-profit, everybody has this idea they can drop off anything. And a lot of it’s no good, junk.”

From bad mattresses to broken dressers and everything in between, it doesn’t take long to pile up. And without the income to haul away more than the bi-weekly dumpster can hold, it continues adding up.

