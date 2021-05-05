Wacker, Griffin and Moss selected as new Miss Deer Park royalty

Kaity Wacker was named Miss Deer Park for 2021 on the evening of April 24, while Mason Griffin and Xandria Moss were selected as princesses.

All three winners said they were feeling a combination of shocked, excited and overwhelmed with emotion following the program.

“This is just an amazing opportunity,” Wacker said. “I’m very excited to serve my community this way… I’ve been dreaming of this since I was aware of it.”

Along with the crown and title, Wacker won a $3,500 scholarship; Moss and Griffin each received $3,100 awards.

“I am elated,” Griffin said. “And I’m also a little bit nervous, because I want to represent Deer Park the best way that I can. But mostly I’m just feeling joy… It is really a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The event was at Christ’s Church of Deer Park, with five judges assigning each contestant a score ranging from 1 to 10 in five categories: Judges interview (25%), scholastic achievement (30%), creative expression (15%), physical fitness (15%), and presence and composure (15%).

There were also seven $400 scholarships and one $500 scholarship awarded, amounting to $13,000 total donated by local businesses and community members. The sum is another new record for the Miss Deer Park Scholarship Association, surpassing last year’s mark of $8,650.

