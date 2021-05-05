Wanted: Help for veterans; Private property sought for turkey hunts in May, others in fall

The Fallen Outdoors, a nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans overcome the trauma and injuries of war, is looking for local landowners willing to host a hunt, and fishermen willing to take vets out on their boat.

Next on the calendar for The Fallen Outdoors is organizing a turkey hunt for veterans and their children over Memorial Day weekend. Anyone willing to open their land for adventure is invited to email James Witt, lands manager for the nonprofit group, at wa.land@thedallesoutdoor.com.

"We really want to have our hunts on private land because it gives us a safe and controlled environment,” said Branden Trager, president of TFO, which has a presence in 42 states.

He said the group is fully insured and the all-volunteer force has the resources to set up camp and facilitate hunts for active-duty military personnel and veterans with even the most severe injuries.

He said activities are open to veterans of every generation and all branches of the military, whether they have a disability or not.

“Anyone who has honorably served is welcome,” said Trager.

It doesn’t matter whether the veteran knows how to hunt or fish, that individual will be taught the skills he or she needs, he said.

“We’ll accommodate anyone who needs our services.”

All activities are free to the vet —paid for through donations and members volunteering their time —and the possibilities for expeditions are endless, said Trager.

