Washington schools drop ACT/SAT testing requirements for fall 2021

Many colleges and universities in Washington state have eliminated the requirement of an ACT or SAT test score for students applying as a freshman for fall term 2021.

Due to testing opportunities being cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gonzaga University, Eastern Washington University, Washington State University and University of Washington have made the test optional for current high school juniors; Whitworth University already had the protocol in place.

In the past couple years, accredited colleges and universities nationwide have begun doing away with ACT and SAT score requirements, instead focusing on other aspects of the application.

Most testing is already complete for current seniors in the Class of 2020. For the Class of 2019, 2.2 million students took the SAT and nearly 1.8 million took the ACT, according to the Washington Post.