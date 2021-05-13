Washington on track to fully reopen by June 30

Gov. Jay Inslee announced that Washington is on track to fully reopen by June 30 Thursday, if current statewide vaccination trends continue.

Inslee said that if 70% of residents over the age of 16 receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, most businesses and public spaces will be able to return to full capacity. Currently 57% of those eligible have received at least one dose.

The Center for Disease Control also announced today that fully vaccinated people will no longer need to wear masks in most indoor and public spaces. Stevens County has given out 24,432 doses, with 7,795 people fully vaccinated.