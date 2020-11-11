"What does Veterans Day mean to you?"

“I remember back, in uniform, Veterans Day was kind of like any other day. We went out and we did our duties and we followed the Navy core values: honor, courage, commitment. Now that I'm retired, two years out, it's kind of a new meaning for me. I can look back and remember the pride that I had and the great memories serving alongside my fellow brothers and sisters in the Navy. And it's just an honor to serve. I want all Veterans to know that everybody's sacrifice and duty that they did doesn't go unnoticed… Everybody should kind of take a moment and look at that, that people went out and served so that we could have freedom. Our way of life here in America was put forth by the people who served our country... Now that I'm out and retired, I can look back with a great sense of honor and pride that I did help with that. I want other veterans to know that we see that... I'm glad that I served. I want to thank all the current veterans that are still serving. I want to thank all the veterans that were before me that gave their lives so that we could have our freedoms here. I really appreciate it and want to just send out my thanks for what they did. I know firsthand of the sacrifices that they did and it means a lot to me.”