Man has best machine in determining the best high school sports team in the state, at least that is what the Washington Interscholastic Activities Administration determined last week.

First reported by Eli Sports Network on May 8, the WIAA approved a resolution to adopt seeding committees for all team sport oriented state tournaments. Basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and soccer will no longer have seeding based on the RPI ranking system starting in the fall of 2020. Football has been seeded by an eight-to-nine member committee for the past two years.

The process for qualifying to a state tournament will remain the same and each sport, classification and gender will have its own seeding committee. The committees will consider avoiding first-round matchups for teams from the same league, head-to-head results and travel distances.

